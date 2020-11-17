DAYLE RICHARD MOYER Cedar Rapids I'll be brief. I've left this happy trail called life. Along the way I met many great people. Many of them were at the phone company where I was fixing phones for little old ladies that gave me coffee and cake, and many more that were down some of the back roads that I had to move some road closed signs to get to. So, I'm off on my next big trip. Just remember, not all who wander are lost, and I'll see you soon. Dayle Richard Moyer, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Survivors include his wife, Betty; children, Marc Moyer, Michael Moyer and Michelle (Marc) Eby; and granddaughter, Amanda Moyer. Dayle was born April 3, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Dayle K. and Annie L. (Burks) Moyer. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marines and was a non-combat veteran. Upon arriving home, he worked for 38 years at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. Dayle will be remembered for his orneriness, but he always had a twinkle in his eye. His favorite saying was, "live your life and forget your age." He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and "brother," Noel Motter. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Please share your support and memories with Dayle's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
