1/1
Dayle Moyer
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAYLE RICHARD MOYER Cedar Rapids I'll be brief. I've left this happy trail called life. Along the way I met many great people. Many of them were at the phone company where I was fixing phones for little old ladies that gave me coffee and cake, and many more that were down some of the back roads that I had to move some road closed signs to get to. So, I'm off on my next big trip. Just remember, not all who wander are lost, and I'll see you soon. Dayle Richard Moyer, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Survivors include his wife, Betty; children, Marc Moyer, Michael Moyer and Michelle (Marc) Eby; and granddaughter, Amanda Moyer. Dayle was born April 3, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Dayle K. and Annie L. (Burks) Moyer. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marines and was a non-combat veteran. Upon arriving home, he worked for 38 years at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. Dayle will be remembered for his orneriness, but he always had a twinkle in his eye. His favorite saying was, "live your life and forget your age." He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and "brother," Noel Motter. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Please share your support and memories with Dayle's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Cards may be mailed to the family's homes addresses.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved