Dayton Gage
DAYTON DAPREE GAGE Cedar Rapids Dayton Dapree Gage, 14, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home from Graft vs Host disease. He was born March 4, 2006, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, the son of Jeremy Malone Sr. and Emily Gage. He completed Franklin Middle School and would have started ninth grade this fall at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. He wanted to be a pediatrician when he grew up. Dayton liked his video games and drawing. He was very intelligent and a witty and funny kid. He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Jamiah Malone (13) and Serenity Malone (10); two brothers, Jeremy Malone Jr. (8), all of Cedar Rapids, and Antoine Williams (24) of Waterloo; maternal grandparents, Tina Gage and Carlos Phillips of Waterloo; paternal grandfather, Tre Sallis of Waterloo; seven aunts; four uncles; and 15 cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Laressa Sallis and Arron Morris Sr.; and maternal great-grandparents, Lana Gage, Larry Gage and Linda Phillips. Family directed memorial services: noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at RiverLoop Amphitheatre and Expo Plaza in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
