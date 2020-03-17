Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Anderson


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean Anderson Obituary
DEAN ANDERSON Hiawatha Dean Anderson, 79, of Hiawatha, passed away on March 15, 2020. The family will be holding a private service with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dean Thomas Anderson was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Anoka, Minn. Dean earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Minnesota and a master's at Iowa State University. Dean married Brenda Kinney on Sept. 12, 1959, in Anoka. Dean and Brenda enjoyed traveling and took more than 30 cruises. They traveled to many Caribbean Islands, all over Europe and to Alaska. Dean enjoyed woodworking, target shooting and computers. Survivors include two daughters, Tamra (Brent) Danielson of Story City and Teresa Petersen of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Brenda, and his parents. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -