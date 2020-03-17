|
DEAN ANDERSON Hiawatha Dean Anderson, 79, of Hiawatha, passed away on March 15, 2020. The family will be holding a private service with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dean Thomas Anderson was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Anoka, Minn. Dean earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Minnesota and a master's at Iowa State University. Dean married Brenda Kinney on Sept. 12, 1959, in Anoka. Dean and Brenda enjoyed traveling and took more than 30 cruises. They traveled to many Caribbean Islands, all over Europe and to Alaska. Dean enjoyed woodworking, target shooting and computers. Survivors include two daughters, Tamra (Brent) Danielson of Story City and Teresa Petersen of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Brenda, and his parents. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020