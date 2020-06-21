DEAN ARTHUR DANIELS Marion The life of Dean Arthur Daniels of Marion, Iowa, came to an end June 19, 2020, at 4:15 a.m. Dean was born in West Union on Sept. 5, 1949, to Albert Earl and Doris Ann (Jellings) Daniels. He graduated from HLV Community Schools in 1967. After graduation, Dean served in the Air Force. Following his military service, Dean moved to Cedar Rapids and, in 1974, he married Anita Jean Johnson. The couple later divorced, but remained good friends. Dean graduated summa cum laude from Mount Mercy College, and spent most of his life working for Rockwell Collins. After retiring in 2015, Dean enjoyed several years of golf, pool, travel and good times with good friends before his health began to decline late last year. Survivors include his daughter, Courtney Daniels; sisters, Louise Stine, Joan Reth and Deborah Goff and their families; two aunts; many nephews, nieces and cousins; good friend, Earl; and buddy, Reggie. There will be no services at this time.



