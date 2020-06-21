Dean Arthur Daniels
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEAN ARTHUR DANIELS Marion The life of Dean Arthur Daniels of Marion, Iowa, came to an end June 19, 2020, at 4:15 a.m. Dean was born in West Union on Sept. 5, 1949, to Albert Earl and Doris Ann (Jellings) Daniels. He graduated from HLV Community Schools in 1967. After graduation, Dean served in the Air Force. Following his military service, Dean moved to Cedar Rapids and, in 1974, he married Anita Jean Johnson. The couple later divorced, but remained good friends. Dean graduated summa cum laude from Mount Mercy College, and spent most of his life working for Rockwell Collins. After retiring in 2015, Dean enjoyed several years of golf, pool, travel and good times with good friends before his health began to decline late last year. Survivors include his daughter, Courtney Daniels; sisters, Louise Stine, Joan Reth and Deborah Goff and their families; two aunts; many nephews, nieces and cousins; good friend, Earl; and buddy, Reggie. There will be no services at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved