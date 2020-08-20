1/1
Dean Daren Adams
1963 - 2020
DEAN DAREN ADAMS Palo Dean Daren Adams, 56, of Palo, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center following complications from a blood clot. A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. at Dean and Sue's home in Palo. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services are assisting the family. Dean is survived by his wife, Susan Sproston; three daughters, Justine Adams and Megan Adams, both of Scotland and Billi Duncan of North Carolina; his son, Kyle Adams of Spain; three stepdaughters; one stepson; two grandchildren, Jessica Fern and Calvin Adams; 10 step-grandchildren; mother, DeLores Adams; sisters, Denise (Steve) Burgin of Palo and Cheryl Adams of Colorado; and his nieces and nephews, Zaidyn Beets, Brianna Beets and Dane Burgin. He was preceded in death by his dad and his sister, Kim. Dean was born Oct. 1, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Daren and DeLores Cohrt Adams. He was in the Kennedy High School, Class of 1982. He was in the U.S. Navy from 1987 to 1995, and was proud to be a SeaBee and to have Navy buddies. Dean enjoyed working on motors, his Harley, camping and boating. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a homeless veterans foundation or Iowa Donor Network. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Dean and Sue’s home
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
