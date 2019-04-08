Home

DEAN E. KNAPP Colorado Springs, Colo. Dean E. Knapp, 85, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Funeral services at Blunt Mortuary on April 9. Burial in Eastonville Cemetery in Elbert, Colo. There will be a viewing Monday evening, April 8. He is survived by children, Roger (and wife, Marla), Theresa, Cindy and Larry; brother, Wayne Knapp of Cedar Rapids; and sister, Javerna Paggett of Ely. Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Marylin (Hoglan) in 2009. Blunt Mortuary is handling arrangements (www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/colorado/colorado-springs/blunt-mortuary/fh-6094).
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
