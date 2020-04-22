Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Dean Gillis
Dean Gillis


1948 - 2020
DEAN CLIFTON GILLIS Cedar Rapids Dean Clifton Gillis, 71, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Shellsburg. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Dean was born April 20, 1948, in Vinton, the son of Ralph Howard and Geneva Fiene Gillis. He grew up in Shellsburg and graduated from Shellsburg High School. Dean served in the Army. He worked for the city of Cedar Rapids and retired in 2014. Dean is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Dennis) Hartgrave and Amy Allen; four grandchildren, Emily and Aiden Hartgrave and Justin and Lucas Allen, all of Cedar Rapids; brother, Vern Gillis of Dallas, Texas; sister, Gayle Reese of Newhall; a niece and nephew; and companion, Ruth Bennett and her family. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Jeremiah Purdy; and brothers-in-law, John Coberly and Bill Reese. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
