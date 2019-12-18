|
|
DEAN GLEN CARL Belle Plaine Dean Glen Carl, 84, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, with Father Dennis Conway and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill (Beal) Cemetery, Belle Plaine, with military honors. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Dean was born Sept. 13, 1935, to Glen and Clara (Haeck) Carl in rural Belle Plaine. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1953. Following school, Dean enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he received his mechanic training. He then joined the Marine Corps Reserve until retiring after 30 years in 1984. In 1959, Dean married Carolyn Walton in Grinnell, Iowa. Together the couple raised their family in Belle Plaine. Dean worked as a mechanic. He then managed the Quaker Oats Cob Plant in Belle Plaine while owning and operating CFC Trucking in Belle Plaine and farmed, raising Simmental cattle. Dean enjoyed spending time on the farm, old cars (Model T's) and anything military. He impacted his community by volunteering. Dean was one of the original founders of the Belle Plaine Historical Society and an active member of the Belle Plaine Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was strong in his faith as a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. Most of all, he had a love for family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dean treated everyone like family and would lend a hand to all the "dumb bunnies" or anyone in need. He is survived by his sons, Donny (Heather) Carl of Belle Plaine, Russ (Marilee) Gunderson of Mount Auburn, David Carl of Belle Plaine and Buck (Tricia) Carl of Belle Plaine; daughters, Julie (Craig) Mantz of Belle Plaine and Kris (Chad) Sherwood of Atkins; grandchildren, Jessie, Steve, Dani, Zach, Larissa, Devin, Drew, Keaton, Brandon and Kenzie; great-grandchildren, Taytin, Brodie, Jake, Dreya, Jaylee and Jace; and siblings, Larry Carl of Atkins and Nona Paulsen of Belle Plaine. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn; and sister, Gloria Dean Goerish. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Rapids Metro Parkinson's Association or St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019