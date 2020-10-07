DEAN HASS Hopkinton Dean Hass, 88, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. A public graveside service will be held 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Hopkinton Cemetery with military honors. Pastor Jan Lamont will officiate at the services. The family will have a private visitation at the Goettsch Funeral Home Monticello. Masks must be worn and fitted properly. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are his wife, Rosy; six children, Debbie (Murray) Hass-Anderson, Dennis (Carmen) Hass, David Hass, Kenny Hass, Steve (June) Hass, Randy Hass and fiancee, Christi; two stepsons, Rick Smith and Scott (Charlene) Smith; 22 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, JoeAnn; a stepson, Tom Smith; two granddaughters, Sara Hass and Carley Smith; three brothers, Bob, Wayne and Don; and three sisters, Sue, Carol and Barbara. Dean Alan Hass was born March 22, 1932, at Sac City, Iowa. He was the son of Cloyd and Pauline Finley Hass. Dean graduated from Lytton Community Schools in 1950. He played basketball and baseball in high school and was all-state in both sports. Dean served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married JoeAnn Wilson on March 15, 1956, in Webster City. The couple farmed near Lytton until 1973 when they moved to Hopkinton. Dean worked for Bob Coggins Construction and later at Swiss Valley Creamery. He retired in 1994 and JoeAnn died Oct. 7, 1994. Dean married Rosy Pinter Smith on Aug. 10, 1996. Dean's love of sports continued throughout his life. He played semi-pro baseball and later coached youth baseball. He was a die-hard Cardinals fan. He loved watching the Hawkeyes, playing bingo and cards, gardening vegetables and growing flowers.



