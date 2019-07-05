DEAN LAVERNE KNIGHT Marion Dean LaVerne Knight, 83, of Marion, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 Trailbridge Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with visitation beginning one hour before at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Dean was born May 18, 1936, to Harold and Fern (Bennett) Knight. Dean grew up in Humboldt, Iowa. He was married to Sue (Tucker) Knight in 1958. Dean was proud to be in the Iowa National Guard and a 32nd degree mason. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dean earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and master's degree in school counseling at Northeast Missouri State University. Dean worked as a school counselor for the Washington County School District and later as a financial planner. Dean loved spending time with his family, antique dealing, golfing, playing cards and traveling with his wife, Sue, throughout the U.S. in their camper. He later in life discovered the joy of painting. Dean never shied away from a debate. He was known for his elaborate stories, some of which were true and others that resembled tall tales. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would share with anyone who would listen. Dean is survived by three daughters, Kaye (Mark) Cronshaw of Batavia, Ill., Sherri (Doug) Martin of Marion and Jen Knight of Flagstaff, Ariz.; two sons, Steve (Michelle) Knight of Roosevelt, Utah, and David (Chris) Knight of Omaha, Neb.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers; and special friend, Liz Sherwood. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; and his parents. His loss will be felt here for a long time, but the party in heaven has just begun. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on July 5, 2019