Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean LaVerne Knight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean LaVerne Knight Obituary
DEAN LAVERNE KNIGHT Marion Dean LaVerne Knight, 83, of Marion, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 Trailbridge Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with visitation beginning one hour before at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Dean was born May 18, 1936, to Harold and Fern (Bennett) Knight. Dean grew up in Humboldt, Iowa. He was married to Sue (Tucker) Knight in 1958. Dean was proud to be in the Iowa National Guard and a 32nd degree mason. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dean earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and master's degree in school counseling at Northeast Missouri State University. Dean worked as a school counselor for the Washington County School District and later as a financial planner. Dean loved spending time with his family, antique dealing, golfing, playing cards and traveling with his wife, Sue, throughout the U.S. in their camper. He later in life discovered the joy of painting. Dean never shied away from a debate. He was known for his elaborate stories, some of which were true and others that resembled tall tales. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would share with anyone who would listen. Dean is survived by three daughters, Kaye (Mark) Cronshaw of Batavia, Ill., Sherri (Doug) Martin of Marion and Jen Knight of Flagstaff, Ariz.; two sons, Steve (Michelle) Knight of Roosevelt, Utah, and David (Chris) Knight of Omaha, Neb.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers; and special friend, Liz Sherwood. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; and his parents. His loss will be felt here for a long time, but the party in heaven has just begun. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now