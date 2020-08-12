1/1
Dean Lipcamon
DEAN LIPCAMON Solon Dean Lipcamon, 85, of Solon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Solon Care Center. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 15, at Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 120, Solon. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Mr. Lipcamon was born June 22, 1935, in New Salem, Ill., the son of Arthur and Mary (Dean) Lipcamon. He married Evelyn Reyhons on Aug, 24, 1957, in Solon. He was employed by Wilson & Co., then Farmstead Foods in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for 35 years, retiring in 1990. He had served as scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 120 for five years in the 1970s. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Dean had many interests. Most of all, he enjoyed his family, especially time spent with his sons. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He could "fix" almost anything. He was a dedicated Boy Scout leader. Under his leadership, he had outstanding Scouts, and 11 boys earned their Eagle Award. He worked for the preservation of wildlife and the environment. Survivors include his two sons, James (Carolyn) of Charlotte, N.C., and Jeffrey of Coralville; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Sara and Micayla. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; four brothers, Julian, Paul, Earl and John; and a sister, Mary Ella McGlasson.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
AUG
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

