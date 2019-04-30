DEAN MAURER Delhi Dean Maurer, 84, of Delhi, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Delaware. Additional visitation one hour before services Thursday at the church. Burial: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. Dean was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Earlville, Iowa, the oldest son of Nieman and Marian (Carpenter) Maurer. Dean was a 1953 graduate of Delhi High School. Dean married Jean Barr in 1958. Together they farmed near Delhi, retiring in 2012. Dean was a lifelong resident of Delaware County. He served on the Greeley Creamery board, the Federal Land Bank board, and held many church offices over the years. Dean hauled milk for 11 years to the Greeley Creamery and sold feed for a time. Dean is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Jean Maurer; children, Pamela Mormann and Mark (Mary) Maurer; four granddaughters, Holly Maurer, Kari (Adam) Schulte, Tara Maurer and Kayla (Ethan) Neumueller; stepgrandchildren, Nathan (Kelly) Mormann and Nicole (Joe) Backes; three great-grandchildren, Addison and Lily Schulte, and Kinley Neumueller; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Lucas Bente, Jordan, Desi, Tehya and Jonathan Mormann, and Caitlin and Ethan Backes. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Nieman and Marian (Carpenter) Maurer; a daughter, Michele; a brother, Charles; and a son-in-law, Alan Mormann. A memorial fund has been established in Dean's memory. Please share a memory of Dean at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary