DEAN MONTGOMERY Brooklyn Dean Montgomery, 93, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at First Presbyterian Church in Brooklyn, Iowa, with the Rev. Bernard Nti officiating. Burial will be in Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Kloster Funeral Home in Brooklyn with a Masonic service to be held at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Semper Fi Fund or the . He is survived by his daughter, Mary Lang (Craig) of Brooklyn; a son, Michael Montgomery (Mary) of Knoxville; grandchildren, Jessica Bloomberg (Justin) of Cumming, Chase Lang (Sylvona) of Shueyville, Dane Lang of Brooklyn, Sarah Hosack (Tom) of West Des Moines, Cade Lang (Katie) of Brooklyn and James Montgomery (Lesley) of Norwalk; great-grandchildren, Carsynn and Cael Lang of Shueyville, Lydia, Carah, Callen and Veda Bloomberg of Cumming, Emma Weeks and Forest Lang of Brooklyn, Evelyn and Lucy Hosack of West Des Moines and Lily Montgomery of Norwalk; also surviving is a brother, Max Montgomery of Ankeny. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn, in 2012; an infant daughter, DeAnn; and a brother, William Montgomery. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019