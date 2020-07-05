DEAN W. BAUGHMAN Cedar Rapids Dean W. Baughman, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital on July 1, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A private burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dean is survived by Norma, his wife of 70 years; sons, Dan Baughman and Dave (Joyce) Baughman of Minneapolis and Dennis Baughman of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Quinn Baughman of Cedar Rapids, Anne Baughman of Minneapolis, Sarah Baughman of Reno and Michel Baughman of Minneapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Kyle and Mary Louise (Bandel) Baughman; and sisters, Christine Short, JoAnn Carter and Rosemary Dunham. Dean was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Pulaski, Iowa. He grew up on a farm, and graduated from Bloomfield High School. During this time, he met and married Norma Piper, the love of his life. Dean and Norma traveled extensively after retirement in their motorhome with the Holiday Rambler Club and also traveled to Europe. Dean loved fishing with his buddies and was an accomplished woodworker. He could build or fix anything. He was a great father and role model for his sons, and was an active member of Marion Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to United Methodist of Marion. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com
.