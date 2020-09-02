Deanna Kerr

DEANNA LYNN KERR Lisbon Deanna Lynn Kerr, 58, of Lisbon, Iowa, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Anamosa Care Center after a courageous battle with glioblastoma cancer. Deanna was born April 16, 1962, to Donald and Norma (Behnken) Kerr. She graduated from Postville High School in 1981, attended American Institute of Business for one year and graduated from Coe College. Deanna worked as a bookkeeper and an accountant. Deanna lived in Lisbon for more than 30 years. She and Rex enjoyed traveling around the country, attending car races and doing cross stitch. She loved visiting Cocoa Beach, Fla. Surviving Deanna are her longtime partner, Rex Fox of Lisbon; her mother, Norma Kerr of West Union, Iowa; siblings, David (Cindy) Kerr of Buckeye, Ariz., and Barbara Tracey of Shellsburg, Iowa; nephews, Cameron Kerr of Buckeye and Josh Tracey of Shellsburg; and one niece, Mariah Kerr of Santa Barbara, Calif. Preceding Deanna in death were her father, Donald Kerr, in 2003; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Joyce Kerr; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Lucille Behnken. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Postville Cemetery in Postville, Iowa. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Noel as officiant. We ask that you bring a chair. To protect others, because of COVID-19, we ask everyone to continue physical distancing and wear a mask if you plan on attending. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville is assisting the family with arrangements.



