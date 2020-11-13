1/
Deanna Lee Brown
DEANNA LEE BROWN Harvest, Ala. Deanna Lee Brown, 79, of Madison, Ala. died at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, Ala. She was born on Jan. 16, 1941, in Grand Island, Neb., to Clarence and Hannah Windfield. She was married to R. David Brown in Iowa City, Iowa, on April 7, 1967. Deanna is survived by her husband, David; her only child and son, Scott of Madison; sister, Ramona of Central City, Iowa; brother, Lauren (Bud) of Alburnett, Iowa; and three grandchildren, Alex, Kirby and Hailey of Madison. She is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Windfield; and mother, Hannah Helzer. Deanna grew up on the Windfield Family Farm in Linn County near Alburnett, Iowa. She was a cheerleader and clarinet player in the band at Alburnett High School where she graduated. She attended the University of Iowa where she met her husband R. David Brown. After serving as vice president of marketing and personnel at InnServe Corporation, in Meridian, Miss., for over 20 years, Deanna retired to Madison, Ala., to be closer to her son and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, reading, shopping, travel, cooking and dining out with the family. She spent much of her time working in the garden and yard on various projects with David always by her side. Several times each year Deanna and David would travel to their favorite beach locations including Sanibel and Captiva Island in Florida and Orange Beach, Ala. Deanna will be greatly missed.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020.
