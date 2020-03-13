Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Deanna Sue (Ahrens) McDermott

DEANNA SUE (AHRENS) MCDERMOTT Madison, Wis. Deanna Sue (Ahrens) McDermott, 64, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis. Survivors include her son, James (Rachelle) McDermott of Madison, Wis.; one granddaughter, Mia McDermott of Madison, Wis.; her siblings, Dennis (Sandy) Ahrens of Dundee and Ellen (Lary) Becher of Peoria, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with Pastor Steve Cox officiating. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Interment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
