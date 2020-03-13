|
DEANNA SUE (AHRENS) MCDERMOTT Madison, Wis. Deanna Sue (Ahrens) McDermott, 64, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis. Survivors include her son, James (Rachelle) McDermott of Madison, Wis.; one granddaughter, Mia McDermott of Madison, Wis.; her siblings, Dennis (Sandy) Ahrens of Dundee and Ellen (Lary) Becher of Peoria, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with Pastor Steve Cox officiating. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Interment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020