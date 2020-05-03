|
DEBORAH ANN RIBBY Bowling Green, Ky. Deborah Ann Ribby, 64, of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home, after having suffered a massive stroke in 2012. A private family visitation will be held Tuesday, April 28, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with co-lead Pastor Jamie Ward of Hillvue Heights Baptist Church Bowling Green officiating, burial to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky. Deborah was born Oct. 29, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Lawrence Eldon Covey and Margaret Louise Griggsby Covey. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1975. On July 4, 1976, she was united in marriage to Kevin Jay Ribby at Pilgrim Heights in Montour, Iowa. Deborah spent most of her life building a home and being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kevin Jay Ribby, LCDR, NC, USNR (Ret.); her four children, Adam Ribby, Emma Nichols, Margaret Ribby and Cole Ribby; two granddaughters, BayLeigh Nichols and Charlotte Mercer; sister, Joni Drury (Maynard), sister-in-law, Donna Klinzing (Scott); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Melvin Covey. Deborah shared a love of all animals, her family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the World Wildlife Fund and/or your local animal shelter. The family would like to thank the Traumatic Brain Injury Fund of Kentucky for their support along with Brenda Taylor from Lifeline Home Health Care for the care given to her this past year.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020