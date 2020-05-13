|
DEBORAH EILEEN BROWN Cedar Rapids Deborah Eileen Brown, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, following a short illness. She was born Oct. 16, 1950, in Clinton, Iowa, to Frederick H. and Hazel A. (Wilsef) Spohn. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1968. Deborah married Edward J. Brown on April 12, 1980, in Dubuque, Iowa. She worked locally for many years in retail. She was an independent and strong spirit. Deborah was a prolific baker/cook, with a specialty in homemade deep dish pizza. She loved to read cookbooks as entertainment. When she wasn't baking, Deb enjoyed being with her best friend, Star, a standard poodle. They visiting assisted living facilities and did pet therapy. Surviving are her husband, Edward; a brother, Gary (JoAnn) Spohn of LeClaire, Iowa; stepdaughters, Jennifer (Richard) DeLillo and their five children of Rio Rancho, N.M., and Sarah (Tony) Easley of Folsom, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their care over the years. In conjunction with her husband and the UIHC Transplant Department, Ed and Deb formed and funded a foundation to thank their donor for the organ Deb received in 2016 and all donors past, present and future to help encourage and support organ donation. A resource center and lounge at UIHC to support the transplant families and care givers is the foundation's goal. A private family service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with inurnment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dragonfly Transplant Fund at www.dragonflytransplantfund.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020