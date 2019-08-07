|
DEBORAH KAY GODWIN Cedar Rapids Deborah Kay Godwin of Cedar Rapids passed away Aug. 1, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Deborah was born April 19, 1951, in Washington, Iowa, to Henry and Catherine Godwin. Deb graduated from Regis High School in 1969 and attended community colleges. In 1965, as a freshman in high school, she had the opportunity to travel by train with friends to Chicago's Comiskey Park to attend a concert by the Beatles. This past year, Debra and Tracy Nelson of Minneapolis, Minn., traveled to Washington, D.C., Virginia and the Pennsylvania area to visit many historical sites. Deb spoke often of how much they learned. Deb was a lover of history and family genealogy and always telling the family "Did you know we are related to' this person and that person? Deborah was employed at Garnett Place, specializing in memory care, and deeply loved the privilege of caring for the residents. She was part of the Godwin Family Restaurants business for the past 50 years. Monday nights were her history night when she, Laurie and Dana would play trivia under the team name Squirrel-e. Deborah is survived by her father, Henry H. Godwin; siblings, Ron of Cedar Rapids, Dennis of Olympia, Wash., Marshall of Ely, Laurie Erlacher of Cedar Rapids, Brian (Mary) of Cedar Rapids, Amy (Jeff Pick) of Cedar Rapids and Mark of Cedar Rapids; her cat, Powder, that has been adopted by Mark; her dear friend, Tracey Nelson; and nieces and nephews, Scott and Brandon Godwin, Paul and Lanessa Godwin, Dana Groff and Casey Erlacher, Kristen Jackson and Ben Godwin, and Alex and Adam Pick. She was preceded in death by her mother; brother-in-law, John Erlacher; sisters-in-law, Linda Godwin and Mary Godwin; and many wonderful loving aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Cedar Valley Humane Society or the donor's choice. Deborah has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Flamingo, 1211 Ellis Blvd. NW. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics ICU, Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home and Iowa Cremation for their loving care. Please leave a message or tribute to the Godwin family on the website, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019