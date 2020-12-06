1/1
Deborah Jean Carney
DEBORAH JEAN CARNEY Cedar Rapids Deborah Jean Carney, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Deborah was born Oct. 21, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Frank and Joann (Slocum) Blazek. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Deborah was united in marriage to Kevin Carney in 1974. She worked at Rockwell Collins for many years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, making baby blankets, listening to Cher, watching movies and, most of all, spending time with her family, especially the grandkids. Deb is survived by her children, Misty Carney, Ryan (Brett) Klein and Meagan Carney (Donovan Ward); five grandchildren, Deleigha, Trinity, Charles, Donovan and Declan; a sister, Vickie (Jerry) Hill; stepmother, Dot Blazek; half-siblings, Danni Blazek, Felisa Blazek and John Blazek; sister-in-law Red Blazek; nieces and nephews; as well as her fur-grandbabies, Ophelia, Winston and Maggie. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Mike Blazek and Rick Blazek. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
