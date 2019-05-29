|
DEBORAH SUE KEENER Marion Deborah Sue Keener, 72, of Marion, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born April 13, 1947, to Harold and Margaret (Eggert) Clymer in Brooklyn, Iowa. She is survived by her significant other, Rick Tebbe; three sons, Scott Collins, John Collins and James Collins; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Clymer; brother, Mike Clymer; and son, Jerry Pyle. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Marion American Legion Post 298, 625 31st St.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019