DEBORAH JEAN SCHUELLER LEVIN Cedar Rapids Deborah Jean Schueller Levin, 64, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Deb was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sept. 26, 1954, the daughter of William F. and Eleanor E. (Neyens) Schueller. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and the University of Iowa School of Law with honors. She was a staff attorney at AEGON in Cedar Rapids. On June 6, 1998, she married Mitchell Levin. Deb was a member of Temple Judah and Agudas Achim Congregation. Deb is survived by her husband, Mitchell Levin of Cedar Rapids; her mother, Eleanor Schueller of Dubuque; brother, Steven Schueller (Debra Ganfield); niece, Rebecca Schmidt; nephew, Richard Schueller; and cousins, especially Janet Driscoll, Jim, Sue, Mark and Donna, as well as Michelle, Rachel, Jacob and David Levin. Deborah was preceded in death by her father, William Schueller; sister, Liz (Dave) Schueller; brother, Paul Schueller; and nephew, Jared Schueller. In accordance with Deb's wishes, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held. Memorials preferred to Willis Dady Emergency Shelter, 1247 Fourth Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Shiva will be held. See Temple Judah and Agudas Achim websites for the schedule. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019