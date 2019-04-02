DEBORAH "DEBBIE" (ALTENHOFEN) LYLE Van Horne Deborah "Debbie" (Altenhofen) Lyle, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her Van Horne home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo with the Rev. David Wilkening as celebrant. A prayer vigil will be held at 5 p.m. followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Debbie was born Feb. 8, 1951, in Ottumwa, the daughter of Donavon and Genevieve (Berg) Altenhofen. She graduated from Keota Community High School, with the Class of 1969. On Dec. 5, 1970, she was united in marriage to Robert Lyle in Sigourney. Debbie worked in the administration office at the University of Iowa before her marriage, and provided in-home day care for children for many years. Debbie and Bob lived in Iowa and Illinois throughout their married life and spent their last 13 years in Van Horne. Debbie enjoyed cross stitching and quilting, and was an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed making clothing for herself and her family and also quilted blankets for each of her grandchildren. She also was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed the outdoors, tending to her flowers and garden. Debbie dearly loved her husband, children and grandchildren, and her greatest joy was the time spent with them. She is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Nikki (Randy) Stallman of Walford, Erik (Tonya) Lyle of Atkins and Kristen (Toby) Bral of Marengo; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, Adam, Dani and Nathan Stallman, Alex and Kori Lyle, and Owen and Derek Bral; two sisters, Carole (Paul) Linnenkamp of Perry and Bonnie (Dan) Feight of Montrose, Colo.; and five brothers, Donnie (Lorene) Altenhofen of Eldridge, Johnnie Altenhofen of Cedar Rapids, her twin brother and "womb-mate" Bobbie (Cheri) Altenhofen of Keota, Terry (Melanie) Altenhofen of Brighton, Colo., and Randy (Laurie) Altenhofen of Harper. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Altenhofen, in infancy; her sister-in-law, Jeanie Altenhofen; and her nephews, Thomas Altenhofen and A.J. Linnenkamp. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary