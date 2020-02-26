|
DEBORAH M. RIFE Cedar Rapids Deborah M. Rife, 64, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Deborah Mae Seifert was born Oct. 4, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Virginia (Matson) Seifert. She was united in marriage to Don Rife on July 25, 1970. She enjoyed a 40-year career as a network technician at CenturyLink. Deborah is survived by her husband, Don; two children, Donnie (Lisa) Rife and Heather Rife; her seven grandchildren; and brothers, Steve (Kay), Dennis (Jacklyn) and Bruce Seifert. She was preceded in death by her parents. Deborah enjoyed gardening and going to the casino. She loved her outings with her best friend, Paulette. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020