Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Rife
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Rife

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Rife Obituary
DEBORAH M. RIFE Cedar Rapids Deborah M. Rife, 64, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Deborah Mae Seifert was born Oct. 4, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Virginia (Matson) Seifert. She was united in marriage to Don Rife on July 25, 1970. She enjoyed a 40-year career as a network technician at CenturyLink. Deborah is survived by her husband, Don; two children, Donnie (Lisa) Rife and Heather Rife; her seven grandchildren; and brothers, Steve (Kay), Dennis (Jacklyn) and Bruce Seifert. She was preceded in death by her parents. Deborah enjoyed gardening and going to the casino. She loved her outings with her best friend, Paulette. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -