|
|
DEBRA SUE HAVLICEK Cedar Rapids Debra Sue Havlicek, 57, passed away April 12, 2020, at her home in Cedar Rapids surrounded by her immediate family. Debby was born March 20, 1963, to William and June Jones in Des Moines, Iowa. She married Robert Havlicek on April 23, 1982. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having any public service at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Private burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Robert of Cedar Rapids; two children, Jason (Nicole) of Cedar Rapids and Ashley Durgin (Cass) of Mechanicsville; three grandchildren, Kali, Alivia and Ava; two siblings, Jesse (Jeanne) Jones of Cedar Rapids and Diane (Kenny) Mann of Oklahoma City, Okla.; stepmother, Mary Jones of Cedar Rapids; three stepsiblings, Lynn Mullin, Scott Mullin and Mark Mullin, all of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, who loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and June Jones; two brothers, Jeffrey Jones and Brad McDowell; and grandsons, Jaxon and Baby Havlicek. Debby loved being with her family. She enjoyed vacations, fishing and camping with family and friends. She was a loving "GiGi" to her granddaughters. She enjoyed playing Barbies, reading books and playing outside with her granddaughters. Debby had many long time childhood friends and cherished her relationships with them. The family would like to thank the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Mayo Clinic and Essence of Life Hospice for their care and compassion during Debby's battle with pancreatic cancer. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020