DEBRA J. MORTON Atkins Debra J. Morton, 65, of Atkins, Iowa, passed away at her home with her family at her side, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Debra was born Jan. 18, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, to Charles and Betty Jean (Schmickle) Randall. She graduated from Linn-Mar High School and was a machinist at D.W. Products for more than 30 years. Debra was a member of the Machinists Union IAM Local 831. She married Brian Morton on Aug. 24, 1991, in Atkins. Debra enjoyed many things, including quilting, going to car shows with her husband, going to Tama and she loved a margarita every once in a while. Most of all, she loved being surrounded by her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Brian Morton of Atkins; daughter, Dawn (Brian) Franks of Cedar Rapids; son, Corey (Nicole) Tritle of Norway, Iowa; daughter, Jenny (Oscar) Tritle of Cedar Rapids; son, Shawn (Catie) Willmott of Center Point, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Johnson-Grabowski of Waterloo; brother, Charles (Carol) Randall Jr. of Tampa, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Gizmo. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas Randall. Please sign on the online guestbook for Debra at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020