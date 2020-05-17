|
|
DEBRA KAY HOOD Cedar Rapids Debra Kay Hood, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in her home. Celebration of Life services will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page. Friends and family are encouraged to view and leave a condolence during this time. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Debra was born Feb. 10, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Ernest Edward and Pauline Irene (Knotts) Lint. Debra is survived by her children, Trae LaVelle, Tina Brown, Greg Lint and Tammy Walker; and three stepchildren, Karen Peyton, Julie Brown-Peyton and Jamie Harris. She also had 17 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Lint; stepdaughter, Michelle Brown-Daugherty; and her aunt, Geraldine Straight. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2020