DEBRA KAY PLASTER Marion Debra Kay Plaster, Marion, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at her home. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa, Iowa. Deb was born Jan. 21, 1946, to Mildred (Kautz) and Marion Seitz in Davenport, Iowa. Graduating in 1964 with many lifelong friends from Davenport Central, she continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa. In 1976, she married her best friend, Craig Plaster, and in 1979 they moved from Davenport to Marion. They, along with their sons, spent over 15 years every weekend at their second home in Paradise Valley near McGregor, Iowa. It was not long before golf became an important part of their lives. They began traveling through many states, golfing wherever they could find an open tee time. Deb retired from Omni Medical Systems in 2007 and began volunteering at the Anamosa Care Center. Immediate survivors include Craig; sons, Scott (Leslie) Miller, Tadd (Amy) Miller and Nick (Kristi) Plaster; and stepson, Brian (Carrie) Plaster; grandchildren, Jade, Makenley and Caleb; step-grandsons, Logan and Dylan; and step-granddaughter, Brittany; along with Deb's brother, Barry (Vicky) Seitz; and several nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends also survive her. She was preceded in death by Deb's parents; parents-in-law, Ed and Irene Plaster; and dear friend, Connie Stewart. Leading a very positive and happy life, she spent her retirement years enjoying family, traveling, golfing and volunteering. She was dedicated to ladies' golf and the Women's Eastern Iowa Golf Association at Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa, Iowa, where she and Craig were members. The family would like to thank Dr. Ghosh and his incredible staff at the Ghosh Center in Cedar Rapids for Deb's excellent care, as well as the comfort they provided. They were like family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to family, who will divide the donations among four charities selected by Debra. Online condolences may be left at iowacremation.com. Grief is not a sign of weakness. Not a lack of faith. It is the price of love.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019