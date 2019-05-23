DEBRA KAY UPAH Chelsea Debra Kay Upah, 65, of Chelsea, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Father Michael Mescher and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Interment will follow in Rector Cemetery in rural Chelsea. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with a vigil service and rosary following at 8 p.m. Debra was born Jan. 16, 1954, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Phyllis (Hill) Bethards. She graduated from South Tama High School in 1972 and attended Marshalltown Community College. On Feb. 7, 1992, she married Jeffrey Upah. Debra worked in finance and human resource departments for various businesses throughout her career. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chelsea. She enjoyed camping, flower gardening, dancing and horseback riding. Her greatest joy was time spent with Jeff, family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey of Chelsea; three children, Tamra (John) Fuller of Omaha, Neb., Lang Leonard of Chelsea and Kristin Nelson of Katy, Texas; nine grandchildren, Trenton, Jakob and Grace Fuller, Wyatt and Cameron Leonard, Andrew Hellberg and Shaylynne, Preslee and Jaxson Nelson; two sisters, Penny (Rod) Graff of Toledo and Stacey (Randy) Murty of Malcom; her stepfather, Robert Weitzel of Grinnell; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; and one nephew, Tommy Graff. Memorials may be directed to Iowa River Hospice. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama-Toledo is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019