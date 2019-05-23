Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home
209 E 7th St
Tama, IA 52339
641-484-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Upah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Kay Upah

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Debra Kay Upah Obituary
DEBRA KAY UPAH Chelsea Debra Kay Upah, 65, of Chelsea, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Father Michael Mescher and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Interment will follow in Rector Cemetery in rural Chelsea. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with a vigil service and rosary following at 8 p.m. Debra was born Jan. 16, 1954, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Phyllis (Hill) Bethards. She graduated from South Tama High School in 1972 and attended Marshalltown Community College. On Feb. 7, 1992, she married Jeffrey Upah. Debra worked in finance and human resource departments for various businesses throughout her career. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chelsea. She enjoyed camping, flower gardening, dancing and horseback riding. Her greatest joy was time spent with Jeff, family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey of Chelsea; three children, Tamra (John) Fuller of Omaha, Neb., Lang Leonard of Chelsea and Kristin Nelson of Katy, Texas; nine grandchildren, Trenton, Jakob and Grace Fuller, Wyatt and Cameron Leonard, Andrew Hellberg and Shaylynne, Preslee and Jaxson Nelson; two sisters, Penny (Rod) Graff of Toledo and Stacey (Randy) Murty of Malcom; her stepfather, Robert Weitzel of Grinnell; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; and one nephew, Tommy Graff. Memorials may be directed to Iowa River Hospice. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama-Toledo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now