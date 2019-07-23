DEBRA JEAN LAKOSE Cedar Rapids Debra Jean (Grissom) LaKose, 62, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home following a battle with lung cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2272, 1735 11th St. NW, Cedar Rapids. Deb is survived by her husband, David Dwayne LaKose; two children, Adam (Kirsten) LaKose of Concord, N.C., and Cody LaKose of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Madyson, Kenzie and Greyson LaKose of Concord; and five siblings, David Grissom (special friend Deb Heins) of Robins, Dennis Grissom of Marion, Daniel (Sherry) Grissom of Fairfax, Donald (Emili) Grissom of Robins and DeAnna Grissom of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Wayne Grissom and June Olive (Theel) Grissom; three siblings, Douglas Wyatt, Donna Jane and Denise Joan; two sisters-in-law, Denise Grissom and Stephanie Grissom; as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins. Deb was born Feb. 5, 1957, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and June (Theel) Grissom. After moving to Robins and various houses in Cedar Rapids, Deb graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson in 1975. On March 27, 1982, Deb married David LaKose at Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. She spent her latter years working for the Cedar Rapids Community School District as a food service worker for various elementary schools, which she truly enjoyed. Nothing gave Deb greater joy than the time she spent with family, especially her children and her grandchildren. She loved to read, spend time outdoors, support her children in their various athletic endeavors, and travel, particularly if the destination resulted in spending time with her grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the caregivers at Mercy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please plan on sharing stories and uplifting memories at the aforementioned Celebration of Life. Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019