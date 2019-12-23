|
DEBRA MARIE WRIGHT Marion Debra Marie Wright, 63, of Marion, passed away from natural causes Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home. Burial: Oak Shade Cemetery. Debbie was born in Cedar Rapids on July 26, 1956, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Ryan) Johnston. She graduated from Marion High School. Debbie married Kevin Wright on April 9, 1978, in Nashua, Iowa. She was the office manager at JW Home Builders for several years. Debbie loved the holidays and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Family was her life and her greatest joy. She always put her family before herself and will be greatly missed. Debbie is survived by her husband, Kevin; children, Jacob Wright, Jared Wright and Justin (Sara) Wright; grandsons, Cole, Ethan and Nolan Wright; sister, Teresa (Randy) Sheppard; brothers, Robert (Tess) Johnston Jr., Irvy Johnston and Keith Johnston; half-brother, Bryan Johnston; and many cherished extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister; and father and mother-in-law, Lefty Wright and Mary Strief. A memorial fund has been established in Debbie's memory. Please share a memory of Debbie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019