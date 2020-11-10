DEBRA "DEBI" JANE SMITH Springville Debra "Debi" Jane Smith, 67, of Springville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home in Springville. A private graveside service for family and friends will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at Brown Cemetery in Colesburg, Iowa. All invited guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Debi was born Aug. 11, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, one of four children to Clayton and Emma (Grimes) Moore. She was a 1972 graduate of Marion High School. On Aug. 7, 1976, Debi was united in marriage to Michael Paul Smith. Debi had a love for children and seniors. Right out of high school, she began to work and organize the Head Start Children's Program through HACAP, and volunteered for the Homeless Children's Trust Fund and Christmas events. She then went on to work at Winslow House as a supervisor for 20 years, the Springville Community School District for two years, and lastly Willow Gardens as a supervisor for housekeeping and laundry for 10 years, retiring in 2007 because of illness. Debi had a big heart, volunteering at various children's community fundraisers to include HACAP, the Jerry Lewis Telethon and more. Mike always called her "Lil' Moore," because Debi always gave a little more. Debi enjoyed antiquing, collecting piggy banks, teapots and Willow Tree angels. She loved vacationing and visiting many zoos throughout the Midwest and seeing all of the animals. Debi enjoyed watching soaps, including "The Young & the Restless" since it first premiered. Debi mostly loved spending time with her family, including her mom and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Debi is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 44 years, Michael Smith of Springville; her son, Jeremy Smith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter, Michelle Smith of Springville, Iowa, one sister, Sharon (Don) Ransford of Robins, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Cindy (John ) Piper of Fairview, Iowa, and Becky (Gary) Baker of Mechanicsville, Iowa; one brother-in-law, Steve Smith of Hudson, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Jane Perez; stepfather, Joseph Perez; father, Clayton Moore; sister, Diane Novak; brother, David Moore; and maternal grandparents, Harold and Gladys Grimes. Memorials in Debi's memory may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, 200 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City, IA 52242 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share a memory of Debi at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.