DEBRA ANN (HARPER) SNODGRASS Cedar Rapids Debra Ann (Harper) Snodgrass died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Survivors include her husband, James Snodgrass; children, Dustin Kelley, Chad Kelley and Chris Snodgrass; and brothers, Steve and Doug Harper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Bonnie Harper. At Deb;s request, no services will be held. Memorials can be directed to the family. Deb enjoyed crocheting, reading, camping and going to the casino. Deb worked for the Cedar Rapids school system, before her retirement in 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



