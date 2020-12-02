1/
Debra Snodgrass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEBRA ANN (HARPER) SNODGRASS Cedar Rapids Debra Ann (Harper) Snodgrass died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Survivors include her husband, James Snodgrass; children, Dustin Kelley, Chad Kelley and Chris Snodgrass; and brothers, Steve and Doug Harper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Bonnie Harper. At Deb;s request, no services will be held. Memorials can be directed to the family. Deb enjoyed crocheting, reading, camping and going to the casino. Deb worked for the Cedar Rapids school system, before her retirement in 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved