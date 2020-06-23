DEBRA ANN WENDT Delhi Debra Ann Wendt, 63, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 23, 1956, in Manchester, the daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Wessels) Schulte. Deb was raised in the Manchester area and was a 1974 graduate of West Delaware High School. She then attended NICC for nursing. On May 1, 1976, Deb was united in marriage to David Wendt at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester. Four children were born to this union. The couple farmed together near Delhi. Deb also worked as a registered nurse for more than 20 years at several area hospitals. Survivors include her husband of 44 years, David Wendt of Delhi; her four children, Tiersa (Jeff) Frasher of Delhi, Natalie (Chad) Mormann of Manchester, Emily (Jeff) Domeyer of Earlville and Ryan (Paige Watson) Wendt of Delhi; 10 grandchildren; three siblings, Doug (Delana) Schulte, Dan (Ann) Schulte and Darla (Bill) Rave, all of Manchester; one sister-in-law, Sue Schulte of Florence, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews. Deb was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, DeAnn Schulte; and one brother, Dave Schulte. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family prefers memorials. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi with the Rev. John Kremer officiating. Becasue of COVID-19 concerns, masks are recommended. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the church. The family will have a private family Scripture service Wednesday before visitation. There will be no public visitation on Thursday before Mass. Interment: St. John Catholic Cemetery, Delhi.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.