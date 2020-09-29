Decie Mason

DECIE ROSE MASON Shellsburg Decie Rose Mason, 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after living a full and busy life. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton, with the Rev. Brian Reeves officiating. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Decie was born Oct. 29, 1928, to Everett and Erma (Van Fossen) Cress, in Shellsburg, the second of their nine children. Decie grew up in Shellsburg, helping take care of the family farm and learned to cook pancakes for their family at a very young age. At 19, she met Clyde Mason at the local gas station. They were united in marriage on Jan. 22, 1948, in Davenport. In their early marriage, Decie worked at Rockwell Collins and later supported Clyde in the family plaster/brick business while raising their daughter, Sheryl. In 1978, Clyde and Decie became custodians at the Shellsburg school, where past students still fondly remember them today. In 1984, much to Decie's dismay, Clyde purchased Arrowhead Resort in Nestor Falls, Canada, where Decie promptly fell in love with that land. Decie finally retired in 2013 because of Clyde's health and together they moved back to their acreage outside of Shellsburg. After Clyde's passing, Decie continued keeping herself busy "on the farm," mowing and "weed whippin" three acres each week, planting and then canning from her own garden, crocheting and playing with her cats. What Decie lacked for in size, she more than made up for in spunk, and wasn't afraid to tell you how it was, but she also had the biggest heart and would go out of her way to bless others without ever wanting credit. Decie is survived by two grandsons, Chad Kurth, Coggon, and Tim (Shawna) Kurth, Vinton; two great-granddaughters, Kinzley and Kennacie of Vinton; sisters, Lorena Karr, Urbana, Anna Mae Witherell, Cedar Rapids, Doris Haefner, Vinton, Marilyn Kolsrud, Shellsburg, and Elaine Boddicker, Newhall; and many nieces and nephews. Decie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde, in 2015; beloved daughter, Sheryl Reynolds, in 2017, her two infant daughters, Ellen Colleen and Connie Marrie; two brothers, Ray Cress and Roy Cress; and sister, Alberta Mason. Decie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses at St. Croix Hospice for their kindness and love these last few weeks. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
