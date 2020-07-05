DEL L. BEAR SR. Marion Del L. Bear Sr., 82, of Marion, Iowa, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The family will greet friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to be respectful of social distancing guidelines and facial masks are requested. Del was born March 19, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Delmar F. and Ruth (McGuire) Bear. On July 22, 1961, in Morrison, Ill., he was united in marriage to Shirley A. Hughes. Del began his career as an associate pastor at Cedar Rapids Free Methodist Church under E. Wayne Ryan. He then became pastor at the Free Methodist Church in Iowa City for several years. In 1981, Del moved to being pastor at the Free Methodist Church in Marion, until retiring in 1991. He returned as pastor to the Marion Free Methodist Church in August of 1999 until 2015. Del was a loving father and grandfather who was a treasure to his family. Del is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Karen (Kevin) Hauskins of Marion; daughter-in-law, Teresa Bear of Cedar Rapids; three grandsons, Don (Charlotte) Hauskins of Marion, Jeremy (Leslie) Hauskins of Cedar Rapids and Randy Bear of Cedar Rapids; six great-grandchildren, Hana, Jackson, Beckett, Jace, Elliott and Olivia; brother, Donald Bear of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Ruth Bear; wife, Shirley Bear on Sept. 30, 2010; son, Delmar L. "Butch" Bear Jr.; and two sisters, Nancy and Sharon. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Del's memory has been established. Please share a memory of Del at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
