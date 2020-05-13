|
DELAINE "DING" CHRIST SATHER Marion Delaine "Ding" Christ Sather, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A celebration of Ding's life will be held at a later date. There will be a private family funeral service at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Harper's Ferry, Iowa. Ding was born July 15, 1928, in Eleva, Wis., the son of Christian and Tena (Gunderson) Sather. He graduated high school and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin School of Engineering. Ding served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946 to 1949, serving as a corporal during World War II. On Dec. 1, 1962, Ding was united in marriage to Beverly Darlene Wolfe. He worked as an engineer for Rockwell Collins, retiring after 43 years. Ding was a member of First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was a 50-year choir member. He also was a member of the Harmony Hawks Barbershop Quartet and the Son's of Norway. Ding enjoyed sharing his home with those in need since 1963. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Ding is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Sather; three daughters, Mari (Steve) Christensen of New Hope, Minn., Beth (John) Cushing of Clearwater, Fla., and Amy (Eric) Wehrle of Tampa, Fla.; two sons, Christopher (Dorcas) Sather of Cedar Rapids and Michael (Jill) Sather of Portland, Ore.; 10 grandchildren, Mickel and Kylie Christensen, Christian (Jenny) Sather, Brandon and Tanner D. Sather, Tyler, Hannah and Madison Wehrle, and Harrison and Sydney Bell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Orville, George, Clarence and Raymond Sather; sisters, Myrine Purvis and Berde Grass; sister-in-law, Mary Stenberg; and brother-in-law, John Wolfe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for First Lutheran Church and Hospice of Mercy - Community Hospice. Please share a memory of Ding at www.murdocfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020