DELANCY J. "DJ" MIELL Robins Delancy J. "DJ" Miell, 30, of Robins. died Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Clayton County, the result of a semi-truck accident. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Inurnment with military rites in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Tori; his mother, Tracie Robinson of Toddville; and father, Kenneth Miell of Marion; four brothers, Jonah, Dallas, Dausen and Spencer Miell; and his four sisters, Jessica, Katherine, Tessa and Libbie. He also is survived by grandparents, Charlotte and Jim Travis and Judy and Terry Hull. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Miell. DJ was born Sept. 21, 1989, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Kenneth and Tracie (Lawrance) Miell. He graduated from Marion High School. DJ married Tori L. Miller on Oct. 24. 2015, in Cedar Rapids. DJ was a semi-truck driver for most of his adult life. He was a proud member of the Iowa National Guard stationed in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed his dogs, Volkswagens and playing Xbox with his brothers and friends. He loved buying, building and trading guns, as well as target shooting with his wife, Tori. DJ especially enjoyed the time spent with his family and many friends. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, son, brother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established in DJ's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Miell family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020