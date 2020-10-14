Delbert Aldrich

1/1
DELBERT PAUL ALDRICH Manchester Delbert Paul Aldrich, 71, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his cabin home in Bloomfield. Delbert is survived by his wife, Diane of Manchester; his three sons and son-in-law and 11 grandchildren, Chris (Tina Tucker) Aldrich and children, Rylie and Peyton Aldrich, and Tyson and Taya Tucker of Earlville, Rusty (Jenni) Aldrich and their children, Logan, Isabella, Sophia and Jackson Aldrich, all of Lamont, and Matt Aldrich of Dubuque; his son-in-law, Jamie Gray, and Emma, Claira and Dominic Gray, all of Hopkinton; his sister, Karen (Richard) Cole of Delhi, his mother-in-law, Betsy Fessler of Earlville; 13 sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda Aldrich of Mount Vernon, Ann Fessler of Durango, Don (Bev) Fessler of Manchester, Bob Fessler of Omaha, Neb., Bill (Connie) Fessler of Biloxi, Miss., Jack (Ann) Fessler of Keosauqua, Karen Wulfekuhle of Dubuque, Randy (Nicole) Dunkel of Des Moines, MaryJo (Dana) Walhovd of Eau Claire, Wis., Chuck Fessler of Manchester, Donna (Dave) Offerman of Earlville, Cindy (Doug) Engelken of Dyersville and Karla (Jerry) Downs of Delhi; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Arrangements are pending with Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester because of delays with the state medical examiner.

