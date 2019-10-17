Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Manchester, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Manchester, IA
View Map
Delbert Joseph Heims Obituary
DELBERT JOSEPH HEIMS Manchester Delbert Joseph Heims, 77, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Survivors include his wife of over 55 years, Mary Heims of Manchester; six children, Lynne O'Connell of Delhi, Tom (Sue) Heims of Edgewood, Gerry (Cheri) Heims of Manchester, Glen (Kris) Heims of Swisher, Vicki (Jason) Feldmann of Cedar Rapids and Sarah (Eric) Ries of Lisbon; one daughter-in-law, Julie Heims of Manchester; 21 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five siblings, Adorine Kaiser of Manchester, Eldon (Katie) Heims of Delhi, Loras (Celeste) Heims of Dundee, Carl Heims of Manchester and Yvonne (Ted) Wernimont of Iowa City; and many nieces and nephews. Delbert was preceded in death by one son, Mark Heims, in 1995, and a son-in-law, Bob O'Connell. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Interment with the Fireman's Final Call: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
