DELBERT DEAN KREZEK Cedar Rapids Delbert Dean Krezek, 77, of Bridgeview, Ill., formerly of Clutier, died on June 14, 2019, in McNeal Hospital in Chicago. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Private family inurnment will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Delbert was born July 23, 1941, in Clutier, the son of Fred and Mayme (Konicek) Krezek. He graduated from Clutier High School and the University of Northern Iowa. Delbert worked for Tootsie Roll Co. for more than 35 years. He enjoyed fishing and watching sports. Delbert is survived by his brother, Donard (Betty) Krezek of Cedar Rapids; and a nephew, Jim (Patty) Krezek and their children, Cole and Cooper, of Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019