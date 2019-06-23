Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Krezek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert Krezek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delbert Krezek Obituary
DELBERT DEAN KREZEK Cedar Rapids Delbert Dean Krezek, 77, of Bridgeview, Ill., formerly of Clutier, died on June 14, 2019, in McNeal Hospital in Chicago. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Private family inurnment will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Delbert was born July 23, 1941, in Clutier, the son of Fred and Mayme (Konicek) Krezek. He graduated from Clutier High School and the University of Northern Iowa. Delbert worked for Tootsie Roll Co. for more than 35 years. He enjoyed fishing and watching sports. Delbert is survived by his brother, Donard (Betty) Krezek of Cedar Rapids; and a nephew, Jim (Patty) Krezek and their children, Cole and Cooper, of Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now