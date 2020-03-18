|
|
DELBERT LEONARD KNIGHT SR. Iowa City Delbert Leonard Knight Sr., 92, of Coralville, Iowa, passed away on March 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville with military honors performed by the Coralville American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Iowa City Hospice. Delbert was born June 10, 1927, in Newell, S.D., to Zimiri and Dora (Hoffine) Knight. He was raised in Custer, S.D., before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1945. After being honorably discharged in 1947, he married Lois Elaine Miller on March 12, 1947, in Custer, S.D. The couple moved to Iowa City in 1949 and to Coralville in 1970, where they raised their six children and spent 40 memorable years together before she passed away in 1987. Delbert worked at Coralville Salvage for 20 years and by 1971, he owned and operated his own auto repair shop, ABC Auto Repair. His hard work led him to become the meticulous auto mechanic that he was. After 45 years of hard work, he sold his business and retired in 1988. He was a dedicated member of Hope United Methodist Church, where he volunteered often and was on the Board of Trustees. He volunteered at the Coralville Fire Department and at the Wesley House for the Free Lunch Program. He is survived by his children, Stephen (Shirley) Knight of Solon, Dianna Strand of Oxford, Delbert (Martha) Knight Jr. of Iowa City, Karmella (Dan) Glasgow of Iowa City, Juli Knight of Tiffin and Roger Knight of Riverside; 14 grandchildren, Stephanie, Christopher, Tami, Angela, Matt, Kismet, Delbert III, Clayton, Nick, Elaine, Jenny, Roger Jr., Abbie and Phillip; and many great-grandchildren and several extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three brothers, Alvin, Henry and Harold Knight; and two sisters, Pearl Redenbaugh and Edna Amick. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020