Delbert Lester Weber
1934 - 2020
DELBERT LESTER WEBER Monticello Delbert Lester Weber, 86, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, from complication of a cerebral hemorrhage 2 1/2 years ago. He was born April 23, 1934, to Arthur and Loretta (Gudenkauf) Weber of Sand Springs, Iowa. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Colleen; a son, Pat (Sue) Weber of Monticello; daughters, Sheri (Lonnie) Osterkamp of Anamosa, Donna (Dennis) Feldman of Lisbon, Karen (Kelly) Green of Monticello and Angie (Mike) Steffen of Dubuque; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He also is survived by a sister, Luella DeShaw of Hopkinton. He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Barbara; brothers, Gerald, Donald and infant Harold; sisters-in-law, Agnes Weber and Mary Weber; brother-in-law, Junior DeShaw; and infant grandson, Preston Spahn. Delbert attended country school through the eighth grade then completed 9th and 10th grades at sister school in Coggon. He then left school to help his dad on the farm when his brother, Donnie, left for the service. He loved farming and everything about it. He met Colleen through her brother, Fred. On June 22, 1955, they married at the Castle Grove Catholic Church of rural Monticello. Delbert farmed with his dad until Art's retirement. He and his son, Pat, have farmed together ever since. He and Colleen milked Holstein cows together for many years. He worked very hard during the day but his nighttime social life was just as important to him. He LOVED to play cards, go to dances and casinos, watch NASCAR races, and gamble some more. Under his rough exterior was a big heart. Always there to help no matter who you were; neighbor, friend, family or charity. Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Goettsch Funeral Home. Social distancing and mask properly fitted and worn will be the required at all times. Private family services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, with interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Thoughts memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. The family owes many, many thanks to hospices Above and Beyond and Palliative Care of Anamosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to donate to a charity of their choosing.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Goettsch Funeral Home
Goettsch Funeral Home
