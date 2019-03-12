DELBERT M. PATZNER Monticello Delbert M. Patzner, 93, of Monticello, formerly of Guttenberg and Rochelle, Ill., died Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Guttenberg, where military honors will be accorded by the Iowa Army Honors Detail. Del was born July 20, 1925, the son of Martin and Mabel (Schiffman) Patzner. He grew up in Guttenberg. Their family delivered milk in the area. He served in the Navy in the South Pacific during World War II as the helmsman of the LST 390 at Iwo Jima. After an honorable discharge, he worked for the Standard Oil pipeline for many years. He moved to Rochelle, Ill., where he purchased a beachside hotel and operated it for several years. He then became a real estate broker, establishing Starr Realty in Rochelle. He served as president of the Illinois Real Estate Board. Del held a U.S. patent on railroad repair. He married Marian Elizabeth "Mariann" Hamlet and had two sons and two daughters. They later divorced and he met Verna White who became his loving companion. He loved flying his Cessna and would take anyone who wanted a ride. His biggest joy was watching his two grandchildren, Kyle and Cody, play sports. He enjoyed going to Iowa basketball games, golfing, skiing and being on the Mississippi River in Guttenberg. Del is survived by his partner of 35 years, Verna White of Monticello; two daughters, Valerie L. Smith and Brenda M. Carter, both of Illinois; stepchildren, Lloyd (Mary) White Jr. of Dubuque and Melissa (Bruce) Menster of Monticello; special grandchildren, Kyle and Cody Menster, and several other grandchildren; and one brother, Joe (Jean) Patzner of Sigourney. Del was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Martin H. and Martin A. Patzner; a sister, Jeanette Junk; and three brothers, Verdus, Danny and Mark Patzner. Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary