Delbert Paul Aldrich
DELBERT PAUL ALDRICH Manchester Delbert Paul Aldrich, 71, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his cabin home in Bloomfield. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Golden Congregational Church in Ryan, Iowa, with Pastor Curt Miner officiating. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Interment with military rites: Golden Prairie Association Cemetery, Ryan, Iowa.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
OCT
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Golden Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
