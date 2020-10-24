DELBERT PAUL ALDRICH Manchester Delbert Paul Aldrich, 71, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his cabin home in Bloomfield. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Golden Congregational Church in Ryan, Iowa, with Pastor Curt Miner officiating. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Interment with military rites: Golden Prairie Association Cemetery, Ryan, Iowa.