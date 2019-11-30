|
|
DELBERT R. REINBERG Belle Plaine Delbert R. Reinberg, 68, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Premier Estates of Toledo, Iowa. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Keystone Cemetery, Keystone, Iowa, with Pastor Dean Duncan officiating. Memorials may be sent to the family. Online condolences can be sent at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Delbert was born in Belle Plaine, Iowa, on June 15, 1951, to Roy and Lillian Reinberg. He attended Belle Plaine school system. Following his schooling he mowed lawns and volunteered for different organizations, including Belle Plaine High School and the Belle Plaine community center. Delbert enjoyed walking all over Belle Plaine — he always was happy-go-lucky. In 2002 he received his baptism from First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine, in which he always was faithful. He is survived by his sister, Darlene Howe; aunt, Joan Reinberg, Delbert's caretaker; cousins, Susan (Steve) Sands and Sandra (Marvin) Rathje; and many more loving family and friends. Delbert was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents. Delbert will be missed. His family would like to send a special thanks to Premier Estates of Toledo for their wonderful care of Delbert. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting Delbert's family in their time of need.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019