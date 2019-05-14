DELBERT LEE RICKLEFS Central City Delbert Lee Ricklefs, 93, of Iowa City, formerly of Central City, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the VA Health Care System in Iowa City. The family will greet friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at United Church of Christ in Central City. A Masonic service will begin at 1:45 p.m. at the church with funeral services following at 2 p.m. conducted by the Rev. Vicki Engelmann. Burial with military honors will take place at Mount Clark Cemetery, Central City. Delbert was born Jan. 25, 1926, in Central City, Iowa, the son of William and Velma (Sweet) Ricklefs. He attended Central City High School before enlisting and proudly serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. On Nov. 4, 1944, he was united in marriage to Anna Faye Fuller. She passed away on Nov. 26, 2009. Delbert was a welder at Universal Engineering for 38 years. He was a member of United Church of Christ, where he sang in the choir and volunteered in various activities. Delbert was also a member of the American Legion Wapsie Post No. 421 in Central City, volunteering many hours to place flags in cemeteries for Memorial Day as well as participating in many funeral honors for fellow fallen veterans. He loved square dancing, golfing and hunting for morel mushrooms. Delbert will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his son, David (Janice) Ricklefs of Iowa City; two granddaughters, Kristin (Joe) Greathouse of North Liberty and Kathy (Kyle) Christianson of Otsego, Minn.; three great-granddaughters, Allison Greathouse, Emily Greathouse and Taylor Christianson; and many nieces and nephews. Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Faye Ricklefs; two brothers, Gayland Ricklefs and Richard Ricklefs; and his beloved cat, Mitzi. Memorial contributions in Delbert's memory may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Central City, American Legion Wapsie Post No. 421 in Central City or Central City Congregate Meals. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Bickford Cottage of Iowa City and all the staff for the outpouring of care, love and support they gave to Delbert during the last two-and-a-half years. Also, a special thank-you to the staff at Veteran Affairs Home Based Primary Care of Iowa City including, most recently, Jennifer Gill and Jenny Stotlar for all their care and assistance shown to Delbert. Please share a memory of Delbert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019