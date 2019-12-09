|
DELEPHINE "DILLY" WENNEKAMP Monticello Delephine "Dilly" Wennekamp, 90, of Monticello, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Jones Regional Medical Center following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Pastor David Raemisch will officiate at the services. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are her son, Ken (Brenda) Wennekamp; three grandsons, Mike (Kelsie), Danny (Nicolette) and Matt (Nikki Hughes); three great-grandchildren, Brycen, Jerren and Dylan, all of Monticello; her sister, Donna (Gary Peiffer) Ulferts, Wellman; and four brothers, Merlin (Marilyn) Lange, Hopkinton, Don (Sharon) Lange, Ryan, Roger Lange, Anamosa, and Jerry Lange, Springville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William, in 2001, six brothers, Dale, Paul, Kenneth, Harold, Junior and Glen; and a sister, Helen. Delephine Ann Lange was born Nov. 3, 1929, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Louis and Bernita Hutton, Lange. Dilly received her education in the rural schools near her home. Delephine married William Wennekamp on Sept. 17, 1949, in Lancaster, Wis. Dilly worked at Energy Manufacturing until her son Ken was born. In March of 1956 she went back to work and started her career at Collins Radio. She retired from Collins in December of 1987. Then the important work started for Dilly and Bill, being grandparents to three grandsons. Dilly and Bill took the boys camping and fishing and never missed a school or athletic event. She loved to cook for them and, as boys they knew how to eat. She was an avid Hawkeyes and Cubs fan in her spare time. She made and decorated wedding cakes for anyone in the family. Her carrot cake was legendary. Dilly was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019