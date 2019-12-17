|
DELILAH ANN "DEL" MOFFIT Marion Delilah Ann "Del" Moffit, 69, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo with her brother, Alan Trumpold, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. Delilah is survived by her daughter, Debra (John) Zingg of Spokane, Wash.; a stepson, Bill Moffit of Cedar Rapids; a grandson, Mack Moffit of Cedar Rapids; a great-grandson, Grayson Moffit of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Alan (Karolyn) Trumpold of Homestead; two sisters, Donna (Craig) Stoll of Cedar Rapids and Joni (Patrick) Brainerd of Burlington; ex-husband, Bruce Eichacker of Amana; aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Moffit; a stepson, Roy Moffit; and a niece, Kimberly Chavez. Delilah Trumpold was born Feb. 5, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John and Doris (Berger) Trumpold. She attended Amana Community School. Del was currently working at McGrath Auto Group after retiring as a support specialist at Rockwell Collins. Del's adoration of family showed itself in many ways: heartfelt chats with Debra, Friday dinners with Donna and Craig, Sunday phone calls with Joni, painting parties with nieces, Oktoberfest Fridays at the Homestead Hilton, and fun and games with everyone. Her colorful flair emerged by donning LuLaRoe clothing and during outings with the Red Hatters of Central City. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019